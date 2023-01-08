Axie Infinity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.25 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.94 or 0.00040928 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $697.70 million and $39.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,220 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,219.99304704 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85914936 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $50,973,071.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

