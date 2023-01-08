B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.37

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and traded as low as $34.03. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $35.78, with a volume of 274,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.64%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, with a total value of $188,459.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,607,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,459.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,219,479 shares in the company, valued at $194,607,497.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Sheldon acquired 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.86 per share, with a total value of $399,636.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,544.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 178,086 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,473. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

