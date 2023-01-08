BakeryToken (BAKE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One BakeryToken token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $1.00 million and $2.44 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

