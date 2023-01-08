Balancer Market Cap Reaches $255.66 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.50 or 0.00032393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $255.66 million and $4.57 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00432970 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.14 or 0.01461646 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.75 or 0.30581507 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,588,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,493,224 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.
