Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.0162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

