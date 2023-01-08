Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBD. Grupo Santander cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itaú Unibanco raised Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

