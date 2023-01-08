Bank of America Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $104.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

