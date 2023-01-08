Bank of America Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.94.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after acquiring an additional 228,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

