Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

