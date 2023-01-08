Barclays Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $24.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.3 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $653.52 million, a PE ratio of -139.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Christopher P. Pinsak sold 3,212 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $102,527.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,952 shares in the company, valued at $126,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.