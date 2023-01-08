Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $226,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

