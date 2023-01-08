Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.