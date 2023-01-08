Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
