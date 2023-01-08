Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 19.39%.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.