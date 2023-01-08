Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $24,760,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 481,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,944,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $12,639,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

