Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

