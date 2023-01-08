Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

