Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 6,025 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

