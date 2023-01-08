Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 762 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

O opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.