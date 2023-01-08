Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 2.15% of ProShares Short SmallCap600 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short SmallCap600 in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Performance

SBB opened at $18.12 on Friday. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

