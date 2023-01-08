Beldex (BDX) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.31 or 0.07483003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00032271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00061640 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.