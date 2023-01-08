Beldex Trading Down 5.1% This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,265.82 or 0.07468891 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00070002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

