Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 939 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.14% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,194,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

