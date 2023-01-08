Better Money Decisions LLC Has $6.91 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $224.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.53.

