BetterWealth LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,315,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 258.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 295.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81.

