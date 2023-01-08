Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,338,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 182,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.05. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

