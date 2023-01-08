BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $173.84 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $173.84 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for $60.95 or 0.00359294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.



BinaryX Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,194,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,851,978 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

