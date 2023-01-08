Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.86 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $13.21 or 0.00077820 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $231.43 million and $4.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00244829 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00049891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

