Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 12.2% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $13.03 or 0.00076770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $228.21 million and $4.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00247073 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00050187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

