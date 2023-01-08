Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $10.50

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $10.50 or 0.00061181 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $168.46 million and $120,377.09 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,160.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00611599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00254928 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00042444 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.16537932 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $76,430.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

