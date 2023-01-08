BitShares Price Up 5.7% This Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.72 million and approximately $844,909.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007691 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,779,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

