BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,590 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises approximately 2.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BJ traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

