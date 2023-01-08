BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $11,751.12 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $11,751.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,396.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mark George Wilson sold 3,791 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $13,192.68.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE:BB opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 73.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $7,415,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.