Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Sells $66,336.96 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $152.70.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.35.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

