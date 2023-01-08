BlueArk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $372,686.45 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BlueArk has a total market cap of $33.53 million and $372,686.45 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,949.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00602869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00253853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00041758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059960 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001097 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00103106 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $367,582.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

