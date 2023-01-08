B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.76) to GBX 415 ($5.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.99) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 495 ($5.96).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

BME stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 625.60 ($7.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,153.85.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

