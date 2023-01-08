Braintrust Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00005449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $74.39 million and $576,739.19 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Braintrust has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00437220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.01465761 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.11 or 0.30881731 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

