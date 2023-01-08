Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

