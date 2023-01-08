Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,263 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

