Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

