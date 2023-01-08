Bridgeworth LLC Sells 8,362 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after purchasing an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $176.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $219.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

