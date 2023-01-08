Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $529.47 and a 200-day moving average of $508.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

