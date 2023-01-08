Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

