Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT at $103.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

BMWYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($106.38) to €95.00 ($101.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($101.06) to €80.00 ($85.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

