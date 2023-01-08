Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $21.06

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Infosys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.81 on Friday. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Infosys by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,245 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

