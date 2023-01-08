Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $55.13

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.
Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Itron Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $53.29 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Itron
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
