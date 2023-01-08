Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT at $55.13

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Itron Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $53.29 on Friday. Itron has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

