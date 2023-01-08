Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $57.50

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

SI stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The firm has a market cap of $387.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

