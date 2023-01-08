Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CZR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.47.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $91.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after buying an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

