Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 849,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 127,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

