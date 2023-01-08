Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Principal Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Value ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $504,000.

PY stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.293 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th.

