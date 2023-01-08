Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,082 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

